Short Interest in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Declines By 5.5%

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decrease of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 148,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REKR stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,805. Rekor Systems has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $5.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.25 and its 200-day moving average is $2.67.

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million during the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative net margin of 28.08% and a negative return on equity of 1,025.73%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

