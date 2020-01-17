Short Interest in Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Declines By 9.6%

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 66,700 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.7 days.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hawse III sold 2,882 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $78,822.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,386,287.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Oscar M. Bean sold 1,692 shares of Summit Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.55, for a total value of $46,614.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,084 shares in the company, valued at $2,288,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,113 shares of company stock worth $220,118. 2.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Summit Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 584.4% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 8.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 23,473 shares of the bank’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Summit Financial Group by 14.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Summit Financial Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.54. The company had a trading volume of 10,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,555. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $317.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.94. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.83.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $23.18 million during the quarter. Summit Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 25.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Summit Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

SMMF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Summit Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub lowered Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle and South Central regions of West Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia.

