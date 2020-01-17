Short Interest in Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) Declines By 7.9%

Tecnoglass Inc (NASDAQ:TGLS) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,200 shares, a decrease of 7.9% from the December 15th total of 361,600 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 56,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days.

TGLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson cut Tecnoglass from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised Tecnoglass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tecnoglass from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 37.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 279,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 76,232 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tecnoglass during the second quarter valued at about $1,616,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 42.9% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 149,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 44,855 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TGLS traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $7.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,555. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $360.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.95 million. Equities analysts expect that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 65.88%.

About Tecnoglass

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

