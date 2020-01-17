Short Interest in Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) Drops By 7.1%

Territorial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBNK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,400 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

In related news, CEO Allan S. Kitagawa sold 2,000 shares of Territorial Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total value of $59,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Murakami sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $28,206.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,005 shares in the company, valued at $846,336.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,400 shares of company stock valued at $194,336 in the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 657,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 21,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 210,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Territorial Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Territorial Bancorp by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TBNK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ:TBNK traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.97. The stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,240. The company has a market capitalization of $295.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.60. Territorial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $32.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.70 million.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.32%.

Territorial Bancorp Company Profile

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

