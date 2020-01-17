Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Declines By 6.2%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 275,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.
In related news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.
PRSC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. 52,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,236. The stock has a market cap of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.76. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.
The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.
The Providence Service Company Profile
The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.
