Short Interest in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) Declines By 6.2%

The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 258,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the December 15th total of 275,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PRSC shares. BidaskClub raised The Providence Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut The Providence Service from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th.

Get The Providence Service alerts:

In related news, CEO R Carter Pate sold 1,000 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $69,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,624,495.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 355,466 shares of The Providence Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total value of $24,139,696.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSC. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in The Providence Service during the first quarter valued at $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 69.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 15,825 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 83.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 4.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 108,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Providence Service by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,600,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter.

PRSC traded up $0.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $66.76. 52,535 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,236. The stock has a market cap of $835.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.76. The Providence Service has a fifty-two week low of $46.53 and a fifty-two week high of $74.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.16.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $393.39 million during the quarter. The Providence Service had a positive return on equity of 9.96% and a negative net margin of 1.11%.

The Providence Service Company Profile

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Providence Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Providence Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.