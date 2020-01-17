Short Interest in Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) Decreases By 9.2%

Unico American Co. (NASDAQ:UNAM) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the December 15th total of 11,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 12.0 days.

Shares of UNAM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.07. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 637. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.39. Unico American has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Unico American (NASDAQ:UNAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter. Unico American had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNAM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unico American from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unico American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. It provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. The company's commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

