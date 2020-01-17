Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $9.43

Siebert Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:SIEB) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and traded as low as $8.33. Siebert Financial shares last traded at $8.69, with a volume of 1,353 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Siebert Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Get Siebert Financial alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.01 million, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 15.91 and a current ratio of 15.91.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 31.17% and a return on equity of 45.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.14 million for the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Gloria E. Gebbia sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,658,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,551,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 67.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Siebert Financial by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 367,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 89,317 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Siebert Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 386,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 99,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB)

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses. The company offers online and traditional brokerage, and related services to retail investors through a broker on the telephone, a wireless device, or through the Internet; various value added services, such as access to account information; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Siebert Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siebert Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.