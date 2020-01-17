Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) Shares Sold by Inlet Private Wealth LLC

Inlet Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in Signet Jewelers Ltd. (NYSE:SIG) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Signet Jewelers were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIG. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 138.3% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 761,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,768,000 after buying an additional 442,109 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 112.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 769,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,892,000 after buying an additional 407,487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,453,000 after buying an additional 243,959 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter worth about $3,886,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 602,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,097,000 after buying an additional 206,020 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Signet Jewelers from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NYSE SIG traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.52. The stock had a trading volume of 418,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,755,617. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $31.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.06) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers Ltd. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

