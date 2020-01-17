Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) PT Raised to $32.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIG. Citigroup raised their target price on Signet Jewelers from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Signet Jewelers from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Shares of Signet Jewelers stock opened at $30.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $31.44.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 277.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers during the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares in the last quarter.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products. As of February 02, 2019, it operated 3,334 stores and kiosks. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Piercing Pagoda, Peoples Jewellers, Gordon's Jewelers, and Mappins Jewellers regional banners; and JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

