Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Shares Sold by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLAB. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 41,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 38.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 90,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,025,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Silicon Laboratories by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,124,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,465,000 after buying an additional 20,836 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 13.3% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 745,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,029,000 after purchasing an additional 87,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1,806.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,021 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLAB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

Silicon Laboratories stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $119.09. The stock had a trading volume of 4,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.50. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $74.01 and a 1-year high of $120.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.71.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $223.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.97 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 2.96%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sandeep P. Kumar sold 5,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $621,240.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,013,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,377 shares of company stock worth $2,553,372. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

