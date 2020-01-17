SingularDTV Market Cap Reaches $4.15 Million (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 16th. Over the last week, SingularDTV has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex and HitBTC. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $81,926.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com . The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Livecoin, Braziliex, OKEx, ChaoEX, HitBTC, Binance and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularDTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

