Sinopharm (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) Trading 4.3% Higher

Sinopharm Holding Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHTDF) shares traded up 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.66, 10,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 222% from the average session volume of 3,103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.51.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.47.

Sinopharm Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHTDF)

Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale and retail of pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment offers distribution, logistics, and other value-added services for domestic and international pharmaceutical and healthcare products manufacturers, and other suppliers.

