Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (STO:SEB.A) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $88.53

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (STO:SEB.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $88.53 and traded as low as $88.52. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken shares last traded at $90.28, with a volume of 4,736,756 shares.

The company has a fifty day moving average of SEK 87 and a two-hundred day moving average of SEK 88.53.

About Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken (STO:SEB.A)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) is a Sweden-based bank. The Bank’s operations are divided into four business segments. The Merchant Banking segment offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients, mainly in the Nordic region and Germany. The Retail Banking segment offers banking and advisory services to private individuals and small and medium-sized corporate customers in Sweden, and card operations in the Nordic countries.

