Skychain (SKCH) Price Tops $0.16 on Top Exchanges

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 28.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Skychain token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00001745 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and IDEX. Skychain has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $4,913.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Skychain has traded up 93% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Skychain Profile

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,485,311 tokens. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal . The official website for Skychain is skychain.global

Buying and Selling Skychain

Skychain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skychain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

