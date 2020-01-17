SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) Shares Sold by Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH trimmed its holdings in SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,540 shares during the period. SL Green Realty accounts for about 0.9% of Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $7,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLG. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 40.4% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SLG stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.24. 951,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 779,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.35. SL Green Realty Corp has a 12-month low of $75.46 and a 12-month high of $93.91.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($1.33). The company had revenue of $248.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 15.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.69 EPS. Research analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a positive change from SL Green Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

About SL Green Realty

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and New York City's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of March 31, 2019, SL Green held interests in 96 Manhattan buildings totaling 46.4 million square feet.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.