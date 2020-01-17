SmartCash (SMART) 24 Hour Volume Hits $149,784.00

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 16th. Over the last seven days, SmartCash has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SmartCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. SmartCash has a market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $149,784.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8,719.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.73 or 0.01877807 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $325.26 or 0.03730406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.62 or 0.00660804 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.67 or 0.00753213 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00095616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00009906 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00026812 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.81 or 0.00582710 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About SmartCash

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc . SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc . The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia, HitBTC, CoinExchange and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

