Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,670 by Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) had its target price cut by research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target (down from GBX 1,830 ($24.07)) on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,814 ($23.86) to GBX 1,711 ($22.51) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,769.33 ($23.27).

LON SN opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.88) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,795.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,811.13. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,402 ($18.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.29). The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

