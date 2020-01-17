Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,808.35

Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,808.35 and traded as high as $1,878.00. Smith & Nephew shares last traded at $1,875.50, with a volume of 1,230,149 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,695 ($22.30) to GBX 1,670 ($21.97) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Citigroup began coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,770 ($23.28) to GBX 1,725 ($22.69) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smith & Nephew presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,769.33 ($23.27).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,795.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,811.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion and a PE ratio of 23.51.

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

