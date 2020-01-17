Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) Receives C$33.86 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snc-Lavalin Group Inc (TSE:SNC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.14.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC lifted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$37.50 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Snc-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Desjardins raised Snc-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Raymond James set a C$26.00 target price on Snc-Lavalin Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th.

Shares of SNC opened at C$31.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$27.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$22.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.65. Snc-Lavalin Group has a 12-month low of C$15.47 and a 12-month high of C$48.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.33.

Snc-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$1.04. The business had revenue of C$2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.31 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Snc-Lavalin Group will post 1.8670344 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snc-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc provides consulting, design, engineering, construction, and operation and maintenance services worldwide. It operates through Mining & Metallurgy; Oil & Gas; Nuclear; Clean Power; Infrastructure; Engineering, Design and Project Management; and Capital segments. The company offers solutions for projects in the aluminum, gold, copper, iron ore, nickel, fertilizer, sulphur, and other projects, as well as commodities related to rechargeable batteries for cars, mobile phones, and other electronic devices.

