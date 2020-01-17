Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Social Reality stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. Social Reality has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Get Social Reality alerts:

Social Reality (NASDAQ:SRAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Social Reality had a negative return on equity of 227.60% and a negative net margin of 618.32%. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 30.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 72,108 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Social Reality by 40.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Social Reality in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Social Reality Company Profile

Social Reality, Inc, a digital marketing and data management platform company, provides tools to reach and reveal audiences in the United States. The company's machine-learning technology analyzes marketing data to identify brands and content owners' core consumers and their characteristics across marketing channels.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Social Reality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Social Reality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.