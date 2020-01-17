Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) to post earnings per share of $0.26 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.24. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile reported earnings of $0.41 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.42. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SQM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,325,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,242,000 after purchasing an additional 91,298 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,509 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $24,497,000 after purchasing an additional 113,235 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 762,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 124,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 664,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,674,000 after purchasing an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 520,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 55,977 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SQM opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.11. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile Company Profile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

