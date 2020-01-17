Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Raised to “Buy” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sogou’s FY2019 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. 86 Research lowered shares of Sogou from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.92.

SOGO stock opened at $5.34 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.69. Sogou has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.07 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sogou will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sogou by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sogou by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

