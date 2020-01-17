Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $14.10. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 19,018 shares changing hands.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 107.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.
Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)
Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.
Featured Article: Forex
Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.