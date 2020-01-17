Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.31

Sohu.com Ltd – (NASDAQ:SOHU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.31 and traded as high as $14.10. Sohu.com shares last traded at $13.59, with a volume of 19,018 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SOHU shares. BidaskClub raised Sohu.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sohu.com in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day moving average of $11.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $482.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.43 million. Sohu.com had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.81) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sohu.com Ltd – will post -3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 245.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,043 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sohu.com by 18.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Sohu.com during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Sohu.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Sohu.com by 107.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 31,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 16,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOHU)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

