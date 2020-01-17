Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Soligenix alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Soligenix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 2.10% of Soligenix worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Soligenix stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 933,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.40.

Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Soligenix (SNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Soligenix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soligenix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.