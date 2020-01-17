Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Given $5.00 Average Price Target by Analysts

Shares of Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $5.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.12) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Soligenix an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Soligenix in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Soligenix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.
Soligenix stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.05. 933,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,398. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Soligenix has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.13. The firm has a market cap of $33.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 1.40.
Soligenix (NASDAQ:SNGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). Soligenix had a negative return on equity of 212.69% and a negative net margin of 193.39%. The business had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Soligenix will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.
Soligenix Company Profile
Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.
