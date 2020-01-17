Somerset Trust Co Acquires 326 Shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. L3Harris accounts for about 1.5% of Somerset Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $3,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in L3Harris during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on L3Harris in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. L3Harris presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.34.

Shares of NYSE LHX traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.36. 69,681 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,364,394. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. L3Harris has a 52 week low of $136.26 and a 52 week high of $217.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.27.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

