Somerset Trust Co Has $600,000 Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Somerset Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 244.6% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 71.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 145.9% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CHD traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.08. The stock had a trading volume of 62,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,427. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.21. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.64 and a 12-month high of $80.99. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director James Craigie sold 19,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.87, for a total value of $1,355,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,040,623.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup raised Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $85.00 price target on Church & Dwight and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

