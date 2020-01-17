Somerset Trust Co Raises Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Somerset Trust Co increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,452 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and comprises 1.7% of Somerset Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton Dickinson and stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $277.20. 518,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,627. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $256.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.07. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $221.47 and a 1 year high of $279.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a boost from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.05%.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total transaction of $3,814,133.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 227,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 33,365 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $9,051,257.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,989,759.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,231 shares of company stock worth $24,787,690. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

