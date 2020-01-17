SONO Trading Up 11.3% This Week (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 16th. One SONO coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. SONO has a market capitalization of $1,648.00 and $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONO has traded up 11.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.01404459 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00057112 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030992 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00229656 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00074427 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001886 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 20th, 2017. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin . The official website for SONO is projectsono.io

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

SONO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONO using one of the exchanges listed above.

