Sonora Investment Management LLC Has $43,000 Stock Holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sonora Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelixis by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,010,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 28,681 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 49,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.91.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.40 on Friday, reaching $20.04. The company had a trading volume of 85,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,102,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.02 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average is $18.63.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 286,956 shares of company stock valued at $5,040,078. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

