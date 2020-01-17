Sonora Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sonora Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,074 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in Comcast by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 790 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 33.7% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comcast and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 591,948 shares of company stock valued at $26,526,254 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CMCSA traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,838,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,008,648. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.47. The stock has a market cap of $209.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 17.97%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.