Sonora Investment Management LLC Sells 740 Shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Sonora Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $1,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 50,089.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,981,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,544,000 after buying an additional 1,977,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after buying an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,343,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,737,857,000 after buying an additional 254,585 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,585,000 after buying an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.57, for a total transaction of $109,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 356,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,084,057.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,210 shares of company stock worth $2,712,287 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

DOV traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.68. 11,033 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $114.44 and its 200 day moving average is $102.89. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $119.62.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. Dover had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Dover from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dover currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.11.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

