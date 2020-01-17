Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) Downgraded by ValuEngine

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFST. BidaskClub downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th.

NASDAQ SFST traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, hitting $42.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $316.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.45. Southern First Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.43.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $21.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.89 million.

In other news, Director Tecumseh Hooper, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $56,706.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,554 shares in the company, valued at $1,856,205.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Anne S. Ellefson sold 1,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $44,545.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,163.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,125,199 over the last three months. 10.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 11.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 116,847 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 10,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 153.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 21,882 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 12.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 237.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 9,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.29% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

