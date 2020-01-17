S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Short Interest Update

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 3,730,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. ValuEngine lowered shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $271.00 to $323.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global to $266.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.27.

In other news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $287,785.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Nicholas Cafferillo sold 3,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.90, for a total transaction of $830,180.10. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 2,707 shares in the company, valued at $698,135.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,077 shares of company stock worth $1,565,992 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,641,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,435 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPGI stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $297.62. 12,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,000,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $257.38. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $183.35 and a 52 week high of $298.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 448.14%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts expect that S&P Global will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

