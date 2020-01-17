SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

SP Plus Corp (NASDAQ:SP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 393,500 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 366,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO G Marc Baumann sold 3,800 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.63, for a total value of $177,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Gerard M. Klaisle sold 8,000 shares of SP Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.20, for a total value of $353,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,211 shares of company stock worth $765,415. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SP Plus by 1,468.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 189,501 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 19.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,545,000 after acquiring an additional 189,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in SP Plus by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,795,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,316,000 after acquiring an additional 156,491 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the second quarter valued at $7,068,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in SP Plus by 544.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 94,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,504 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SP opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. SP Plus has a twelve month low of $30.66 and a twelve month high of $47.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.03 and its 200 day moving average is $38.69.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. SP Plus had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $418.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.35 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SP Plus will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SP shares. Barrington Research lifted their price target on SP Plus from $43.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SP Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SP Plus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About SP Plus

SP Plus Corp. provides professional parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, security, event logistics, and baggage handling and related services to commercial, institutional, municipal and aviation clients. It also provides a wide range of event logistics services. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

