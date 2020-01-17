SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.07

Shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.06, with a volume of 512600 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.04.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.3926 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 50.0% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 49.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 116.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:CWI)

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

