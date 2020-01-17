SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB) Trading Up 0.1%

SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)’s share price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.24 and last traded at $26.24, approximately 298 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 222,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.21.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.18.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

