SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is Price Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Price Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,633 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 9.1% of Price Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Price Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $29,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPY. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after buying an additional 12,802,125 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 64,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,245,000 after buying an additional 1,125,465 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,732,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,693,000 after buying an additional 1,081,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 19,921.4% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,050,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,249,000 after buying an additional 1,045,672 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust stock traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $330.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,783,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $259.96 and a twelve month high of $330.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

