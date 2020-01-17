SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Bought by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,706,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,168,910,000 after buying an additional 7,924,250 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2,245,986.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 12,802,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802,125 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 62.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,811,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,726 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,510,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,912,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,382,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,960 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPY traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $331.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,261,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,167,547. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $259.96 and a 52 week high of $330.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

