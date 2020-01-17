SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its position in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 106,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,224 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust makes up about 2.6% of IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $34,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 17,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period.

SPY stock opened at $331.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.05 and a 200-day moving average of $303.71. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $259.96 and a 12-month high of $330.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is an increase from SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

About SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

