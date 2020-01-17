SPINDLE (SPD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $11,049.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 17th. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $326,126.00 and $11,049.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $10.39, $20.33, $13.77 and $24.43. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 43.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $112.55 or 0.01266936 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00054936 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035137 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00230286 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00007824 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00073718 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001884 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About SPINDLE

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,565,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone . SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

SPINDLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $24.68, $10.39, $32.15, $7.50, $18.94, $13.77, $33.94, $24.43, $5.60, $50.98, $51.55 and $20.33. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.