Spirit of America Management Corp NY Boosts Stock Holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $31,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the third quarter worth $32,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 3,005.6% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the first quarter worth $36,000. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Stag Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.14.

In related news, CFO William R. Crooker sold 26,952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $844,136.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,502.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David G. King sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $939,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,941.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,231 shares of company stock valued at $6,365,195. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial stock opened at $32.33 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.86. Stag Industrial Inc has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $32.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $102.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.78 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 4.35%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Stag Industrial’s payout ratio is 79.89%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

