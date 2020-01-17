Spirit of America Management Corp NY Has $274,000 Holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY cut its holdings in American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 195.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 34.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. 73.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised American Electric Power from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research set a $101.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. SunTrust Banks set a $102.00 target price on American Electric Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $97.31 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.79. American Electric Power Company Inc has a 12-month low of $75.52 and a 12-month high of $97.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.14. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

