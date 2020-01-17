Spirit of America Management Corp NY Makes New Investment in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Duke Realty by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 17,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Duke Realty by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 24,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in Duke Realty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Duke Realty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 198,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,754,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $33.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.92.

Duke Realty stock opened at $35.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Duke Realty Corp has a 1 year low of $27.91 and a 1 year high of $36.04.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $215.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.83 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 40.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Connor sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $1,003,288.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Company Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

