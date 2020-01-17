Spirit of America Management Corp NY Purchases 750 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,320 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,875 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 355,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Columbia Asset Management grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 28,386 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 107.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 546 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QCOM. BidaskClub downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $91.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $94.11.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 in the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

