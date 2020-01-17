Spirit of America Management Corp NY Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Spirit of America Management Corp NY boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,101 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 111 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 125 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $329.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.00.

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $303.03 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.75 and a fifty-two week high of $307.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $295.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.61. The company has a market capitalization of $132.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The firm had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,778.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,984 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.80, for a total transaction of $600,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,313 shares of company stock valued at $10,591,657 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

