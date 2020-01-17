Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 price objective for the company. DA Davidson set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

NASDAQ:SPWH traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.76. 58,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,264. The stock has a market capitalization of $281.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.39. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $8.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The firm had revenue of $242.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.39 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 87.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 6,930 shares during the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and clothing products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

