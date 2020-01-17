SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.
Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.
In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.
About SPS Commerce
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.
