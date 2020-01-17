SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. First Analysis upgraded SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price target on SPS Commerce and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC traded down $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,424. The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $56.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.88. SPS Commerce has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.63.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 11.67%. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that SPS Commerce will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 15,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $900,847.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 556 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

