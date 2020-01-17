SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) is Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,771 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,776 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies comprises 2.3% of Three Peaks Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of SS&C Technologies worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $89,502,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,142,000. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.22. The stock had a trading volume of 218,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,094. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 31,931,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 142 shares of company stock valued at $8,373 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price objective on SS&C Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.23.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

Recommended Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC).

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.