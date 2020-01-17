Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $28.19

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.19 and traded as high as $30.35. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $30.35, with a volume of 89 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Standard AVB Financial alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.21.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.65 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STND. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salzhauer Michael increased its position in Standard AVB Financial by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 24,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Recommended Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Standard AVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard AVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.