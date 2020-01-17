Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Stake Raised by Biltmore Wealth Management LLC

Biltmore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after purchasing an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Buckingham Research raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 price target on Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

Shares of SWK stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.21. The company had a trading volume of 6,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,094. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $115.02 and a one year high of $170.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.41.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.08 EPS. Analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, CAO Jocelyn Belisle sold 206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $32,696.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,858.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 1,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.23, for a total value of $210,920.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,264,284.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

